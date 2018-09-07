Bulgaria’s Wines & Spirits Giant Targets Growth in Africa

Bulgarian distiller, popularly known for Flirt Vodka, seeks to revitalize its market presence and has announced partnership with leading regional alcoholic and soft drinks distributors Mohan’s Oysterbay Drinks Ltd.

VP Brands International Global Trade Marketing Manager Stoyan Praskov who was in Kenya to announce the partnership as well as relaunch the re-branded Flirt Vodka said they would establish Kenya as the core market through which they will seek to penetrate other key markets across Africa particularly South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

“Kenya is ideally placed. We want to establish Kenya as our core market in Africa and use the best practices and lessons as a launch pad to other countries within Africa”, he announced during the cocktail event that also included product sampling of new Flirt Vodka flavors.

Mr. Praskov said Flirt Vodka was now the number one imported Vodka in Kenya. “ We were the first brand in Kenya to introduce flavoured vodka and the response has been amazing. We set the trend for flavoured Vodka in the market and the growth has been phenomenal”, he said.

The Global Trade Marketing Manager while accompanied by Mohan’s Marketing & Sales Director Mr. Juan Jose Ribes and Flirt Vodka Regional Manager Mr. Peter Ndiritu said they were keen to make Flirt Vodka the main drink to go to across the market. Flirt Vodka comes in 24 flavours including Green Apple, Lemon, Orange and Original Vodka which are available in Kenya.

Mr. Jose Ribes said they have intensified brand awareness for the brand in Kenya and will be running promotional activities in 12 major towns around the country to promote the brand.

Mr. Ndiritu said the brand has registered year on year growth in the last five years and is the leading choice of young people among Vodkas. “Flirt Vodka represents the stubborn eager free spirit of the young generation and we will continue to aggressively push it in the market and beyond”, he said. Flirt Vodka is sold in more than 88 markets globally.

Mohan’s Oysterbay Drinks Ltd are the direct importers and distributors of leading international spirit brands offering a wide range of Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Cognac, Brandy, Single Malt, Tequila, Gin, Liqueur & Champagne brands. The company also imports and distributes the Red Bull Energy drink. Some of the other recognizable brands handled by Mohan’s Oysterbay Drinks Ltd include Grants Scotch Whiskey, Glenfiddich, Three Barrels Brandy, Tullamore, Hendricks Gin and Mac Mohan Whiskey.