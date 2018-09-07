Sunny Today Across Bulgaria, with Highs between 26°C and 31°C

Sofia. It will be sunny today across Bulgaria. In the afternoon, the eastern and mountainous areas will see temporary increase in clouds, but only isolated showers expected. The light to moderate wind will continue to blow from the west-northwest. Highs will range between 26°C and 31°C, for Sofia - about 26°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.
The mountains will be variably cloudy, with isolated showers. There will be moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m around 19°C, and at 2,000 m – around 12°C.
The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain almost unchanged throughout the day.

