Bulgaria: Border Police: Heavy Traffic at All Bulgarian Checkpoints

Sofia. The General Directorate of Traffic Police reported the following traffic situation at the Bulgarian borders:
Heavy traffic of automobiles exiting Bulgaria at the border with Serbia through Kalotina checkpoint and at the border with Greece at Kulata and Makaza checkpoints. 
At the border with Turkey, the traffic is heavy for exiting trucks at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint and for exiting automobiles at Lesovo checkpoint. 
At the border with Romania, there is heavy traffic of exiting trucks through Danube Bridge - Vidin, Kardam and Danube Bridge – Ruse checkpoints. 
At the border with Macedonia traffic is normal through all checkpoints. 

