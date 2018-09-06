President Ram Nath Kovind: Indian Companies are Willing to Contribute to Bulgarian Market

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 6, 2018, Thursday // 14:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Ram Nath Kovind: Indian Companies are Willing to Contribute to Bulgarian Market

Sofia. The Indian companies would also like to contribute to the Bulgarian market. I am accompanied by a large 65-member business delegation, and with President Radev we plan to make statements to them later today. This was stated by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the Bulgarian presidency after the signing of bilateral agreements with President Rumen Radev, Focus News Agency has reported. President Kovind said that Bulgaria could be a key partner in defence, as well as technology, logistics and infrastructure. “I hope that good relations will be built during this forum in areas such as information and communication technology, pharmacy, infrastructure, agriculture, defence and tourism,” he said. He further said he was glad to sign the memorandums to promote economic partnership between the Indian and Bulgarian investment promotion agencies, and he highlighted cultural exchange between the two countries.

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria