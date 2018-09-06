Bulgaria will ask EC to Drop Restrictive Measures for High-biosecurity Facilities in Varna

Varna. Veterinary experts in infectious diseases from the European Commission are in Bulgaria following an invitation to assist in the fight against African swine fever, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said.

At a meeting with the EC experts and BFSA today, pig farmers raised several issues, including the lack of capacity in the Varna region and the need to export local pigs to the nearest certified slaughterhouses in other areas of the country, as well as the operations in Varna of a major pork producer.

Regarding yesterday’s decision of the EC to impose restrictive measures on the movement of pigs and produce in the Varna region, BFSA will insist before the Commission that these restrictive measures be dropped for certain facilities of high biosecurity in the region.

Focus News Agency