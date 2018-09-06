Tourism Minister: For the First Half of 2018, we have over EUR 1.3 Billion in Revenue, 9.7% more than Last Year
Sofia. For the first six months of 2018, we have over EUR 1.3 billion in revenue, which is 9.7% more than last year, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said in an interview with Focus News Agency about the summer tourist season. This shows that within 3 years Bulgaria has transformed from a cheap destination into a destination that offers good and quality product at a reasonable price, she said. “That is precisely how we are present in the registers of major tour operators such as Thomas Cook and the Association of Russian Tour Operators,” the minister added. In January-July 2018, the visits by foreign tourists increased 7%. In June and July alone, over 2.8 million foreign tourists visited the country, an increase of 3.6%, she reported. The government expects growth of about 7% on annual basis this year.
