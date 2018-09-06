Rescue Teams Find Lost Hiker in the Area of Rila Monastery

Kyustendil. The Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) teams have carried out a rescue operation in search of a lost hiker in the area of Rila Monastery, the MRS told Focus News Agency. Last night, at around 8:00pm, the MRS received a call from a hiker who got lost and was unable to find his way out. He was not properly equipped and was at risk of exposure. The rescue teams reacted promptly and around midnight he was found safe and was brought down to the town of Blagoevgrad.

The weather conditions in the mountains are not good for tourism today, the MRS said. It is foggy and cloudy, especially in the higher areas, with temperatures between 6 and 7 degrees Celsius over 2,000 m.

More information is available on MRS’ website (www.pss-bg.bg/), or at: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).