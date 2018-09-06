Тhe British Sensation Tom Odell with a Unique Concert in Bulgaria!

15 February (Friday), 2019г., 20:00h

Hall 1, National Palace of Culture

English musician Tom Odell for the first time in Bulgaria with a concert in Hall 1 in the National Palace of Culture on February 15th2019!

The 27-years old singer and songwriter Tom Odell is one of the most perspective and successful artist on the English indie-pop stage. When his first EP album “Songs from Another Love” is released in 2012, it brings him tremendous success - his first BRIT award in the Critic’s Choice category. This is not the only acknowledgement for the musician – in 2014 Tom Odell wins the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the year. His debut studio album “Long Way Down”, released in 2013, sold over 1 million copies all over the world. The album is top-selling in the British charts. A lot of great projects follow and confirm the name of the young singer on the music stage worldwide. Tom Odellcreates “Wrong Crowd” (2016), together with Jim Abbiss, who has worked with stars like Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian and Adele.

The third album of the British indie-pop sensation “Jubilee Road” will be released in October 2018. Following the success of the previous two, “Jubilee Road” is expected to be the most sincere and personal album of the artist. The first single of the forthcoming album of Tom Odell “If You Wanna Love Somebody” has over 1,6 million views on Youtube only for a few weeks.

The Bulgarian fans of Tom Odell will have the opportunity to enjoy the musician on February 15th 2019, in Hall 1, National Palace of Culture!

TICKETS

The tickets for the TOM ODELL concert will be

аt prices from 40 to 80 leva

Buy your tickets at all Eventim outlets as well as online at www.eventim.bg

TICKETS GO ON SALE:

7th September (Friday) 2018 at 11:00h