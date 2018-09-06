Variable Cloudiness Today, Showers in Eastern Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 6, 2018, Thursday // 13:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. It will be variably cloudy today across Bulgaria, with isolated showers mainly in the eastern areas. There will be moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia – around 25°C. In the mountains at 1,200 m expect highs around 19°C, and at 2,000 m - around 12°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged – lower than the average for the month.
Sofia. It will be variably cloudy today across Bulgaria, with isolated showers mainly in the eastern areas. There will be moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia – around 25°C. In the mountains at 1,200 m expect highs around 19°C, and at 2,000 m - around 12°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged – lower than the average for the month.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency.
- » World's Biggest Sovereign Fund Pleads to Save Oceans
- » Japan Hit by Deadly Earthquake and Mudslides
- » Climate Action Could Add $26 Trillion to World Economy
- » Japan Begins Clean-up after Typhoon Kills 11; Major Airport Closed
- » Considerably Cloudy and Rainy Today in Bulgaria, with Thunder in some Places
- » Strongest Typhoon in Quarter Century hits Japan
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)