Variable Cloudiness Today, Showers in Eastern Bulgaria

Sofia. It will be variably cloudy today across Bulgaria, with isolated showers mainly in the eastern areas. There will be moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia – around 25°C. In the mountains at 1,200 m expect highs around 19°C, and at 2,000 m - around 12°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged – lower than the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency.