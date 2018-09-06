Bulgaria Celebrates 133rd Anniversary Since Unification of Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia

September 6, 2018, Thursday
Today, September 6, Bulgaria marks 133rd anniversary of the unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and the province of Eastern Rumelia. A number of formal events will take place throughout the country. The celebrations will culminate in Plovdiv, where the head of state, President Rumen Radev, will take part in a solemn ceremony at Saedinenie Square and will deliver a speech.

By the terms of the Treaty of Berlin (1878), Southern Bulgaria (named Eastern Rumelia) was separated from the revived Bulgarian state and returned to the Ottoman Empire with partial autonomy. The unification was accomplished after mass demonstrations in Eastern Rumelia followed by a bloodless coup that ousted the provincial government. On 6 September 1885 the territory was reunited with the Principality of Bulgaria. 

