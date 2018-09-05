Bulgaria next? Rolando Aarons Withdrawn from Newcastle Squad

Rolando Aarons was withdrawn from the squad for Newcastle United's Checkatrade Trophy win against Doncaster Rovers.

At the final whistle, Toon coach Ben Dawson was asked about Aarons with the winger withdrawn from the team just before the kick off.

The coach said: “We had a bit of an issue just before kick off.

“Rather than risk anything coming back to bite us, I just made the decision to leave him out completely and we'll deal with whatever we need to, when we get back."

It is believed that Newcastle are still open to loaning the winger out this season with a club in Bulgaria understood to be interested in his services.





