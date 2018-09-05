Mayor of Bansko: This Year Again, Bansko is a Major Festival Destination

Bansko. This year again, Bansko is a major festival destination and people know we do them really well, Mayor of Bansko Georgi Ikonomov told Focus Radio – Pirin. According to him, Bansko Balkan Fest generates a lot of interest and the resort will be filled with people, Bulgarians, as well as Greeks and Macedonians.

Balkan music lovers come to Bansko specifically to hear their favourite performers and spend two or three days here, the mayor said, adding that the festivals boost tourism. “Every year both the number of visitors and their profiles are improving. Together with the Jazz Festival, which is now widely recognised, Bansko Balkan Fest is also playing an increasingly important role,” Ikonomov said. He noted that the festivals taking place in Bansko are varied and different in genre and, therefore, attract different audiences.