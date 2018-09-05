Toll System in Bulgaria will More than Double Income for Road Maintenance and Repair

Bulgaria: Toll System in Bulgaria will More than Double Income for Road Maintenance and Repair

Sofia. The toll system will increase the income for road maintenance and repair two- to threefold, Stefan Chaikov, former manager of the Road Infrastructure Agency and World Bank consultant on the introduction of the new system, said in an interview with Focus News Agency. The exact increase will be known after the government approves fees for different vehicles and road categories, he said. Unlike the vignette system until now, which is based on time, the new system will charge trucks of over 3.5 tonnes based on distance travelled, in line with EU rules, Chaikov explained.

