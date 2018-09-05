Bulgarian Socilaist Party: We Want Dissolution of Parliament and Early Elections

“This majority is exhausted. We want dissolution of parliament and early elections,” Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova said on 4th of September at the opening of the new session of the Parliament after the summer recess.

Ninova read the traditional declaration for each new parliamentary session on behalf of the parliamentary group of BSP left Bulgaria, outlining its main political priorities.

In her speech, the leader of the opposition emphasized that this session started in a situation of a serious social tensions, government crisis and instability in the ruling majority.

Kornelia Ninova, BSP leader: Two events and one tragedy happened last month that speak volumes, not only about the recent months or weeks, but also for the past 29 years. The Commercial Register system collapsed, blocked the whole economic life in the country, and the state institutions were absolutely helpless to react to it. 250,000 people who according to a state requirement are obliged to have third party liability insurance, have been cheated by an insurer licensed by the government, referring to Olympic insurance company which went bankrupt. The state remained indifferent to this tragedy. Thirdly, 17 innocent people died because of corruption and theft, which now kill physically, she said referring to the recent bus crash near Svoge.

This tragedy created a lot of tension, Ninova noted. She added that at the same time, information emerged that foreign investments in the country have dropped 10-fold.

Ninova also reminded that a new gas price increase is due from 1st of October, which is expected to affect the prices of large number of goods. The BSP leader announced that only 20 members of the parliamentary group will be in the plenary, while the rest will constantly travel among their voters to hear their demands.