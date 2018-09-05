The Brands ZARA and IKEA Launch their First Stores in Plovdiv in November

International brands ZARA and IKEA will launch their first stores in Plovdiv and the two chains will open their premises in the renovated Plovdiv Plaza Mall. After its renovation, the shopping center is set to open again in November. The Inditex fashion industry giant's brand will have a store of more than 3700 square meters in the mall.

Apart from ZARA in Plovdiv Plaza, other brands of the Massimo Dutti group, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Bershka and Oysho will be present. At the same time, the Swedish home furnishing chain IKEA will open its third order center at the mall. Until now, the company had only one in Varna and Burgas plus its shop in Sofia. The new center will be located on 2200 square meters.

From there, customers will be able to place orders from the entire product range available in the store in the capital, after which they will receive their purchases at the site in Plovdiv. The Plovdiv Plaza Mall will be back in the month of November, after its renovation, its total retail space will be 35,000 square meters. The shops will be located at the three levels of the mall.

"We are delighted that our innovative design and redesign of the mall have attracted a leading retailer such as Inditex with a debut on the Plovdiv market as well as a number of world and Bulgarian brands," commented Arceland Group managing partner Curtis Coward. Arceland is the owner of the mall. Plovdiv Plaza doors will also open an office center, which will be 12,000 square meters in size. It will have a separate entrance and 1200 parking spaces in an overground parking lot on three floors.