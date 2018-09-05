Woman and Two Boys Dead after Shooting Incident in Samokov

Samokov. A 33-year-old woman has been shot dead in Samokov, while her 12-year-old son has later died in hospital. A 15-year-old boy has also died on the spot. Initial data indicate a domestic row, the Ministry of Interior has said. The case was reported to the police at about 1.45 this afternoon. Police officers and an emergency care team were immediately sent to the address, where they found the 33-year-old woman dead. The ministry said an active investigation was underway.

