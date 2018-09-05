Bulgaria opens a general honorary consulate in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced during a joint statement with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. This means that our Honorary Consul there becomes a General Honorary Consul. According to Borisov, this will facilitate both Bulgarian and Israeli citizens.

Benjamin Netanyahu again thanked Bulgaria for the rescue of Bulgarian Jews during the Second World War and said that the Bulgarians saved not only the Jews but also the honor of mankind. The two Prime Ministers will talk about agriculture, health, cybercrime, terrorism and crime.

Later, they will open a twin monument dedicated to the rescue of the Bulgarian Jews in Tel Aviv, as is already the case in Sofia.