He explained that the man had inflammation of the brain - a complication that occurs in about one percent of the infected. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Last week, another case of West Nile fever was reported. Awopman was infected, but she did not develop complications.
Human Case of West Nile Fever Reported in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv
A man from Plovdiv is infected with West Nile fever, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, Director of the National Center for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases told BNT on 3rd of September.
