President Radev Awarded Stara Planina Order to the Austrian Ambassador

The Head of State, President Rumen Radev, awarded the Stara Planina Order, 1st Degree, to the Austrian ambassador in Bulgaria, Roland Hauser, for his contributions to the development of relations between Bulgaria and Austria.

According to Radev, historically, the cultural and economic ties between the two countries started since the Bulgarian Revival, but their intensity has increased in recent decades.

Ambassador Hauser noted that according to his observations our country is developing rapidly and thanked for the cooperation during and after the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: There has been and continues to be particularly great dynamics between our countries during the trio Presidency of the Council of the EU, where we worked together on important priorities of the European agenda - migration, security, the Western Balkans perspective.