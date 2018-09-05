Russia has Invited Bulgaria to Renegotiate Gas Prices

Business » ENERGY | September 5, 2018, Wednesday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia has Invited Bulgaria to Renegotiate Gas Prices

Russia has invited Bulgaria to renegotiate gas prices, Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission chairman Ivan Ivanov told BNT on 5th of September.This became possible after Brussels launched an anti-monopoly case because of the raised prices at which Gazprom sells blue fuel to eight countries in the European Union, including Bulgaria.

To avoid heavy fines and court fees, the Russian state company signed an agreement with the European Commission, according to which waives the ban on the re-sale of Russian gas to third countries and agrees to renegotiate prices with the countries concerned.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria