Russia has Invited Bulgaria to Renegotiate Gas Prices
Russia has invited Bulgaria to renegotiate gas prices, Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission chairman Ivan Ivanov told BNT on 5th of September.This became possible after Brussels launched an anti-monopoly case because of the raised prices at which Gazprom sells blue fuel to eight countries in the European Union, including Bulgaria.
To avoid heavy fines and court fees, the Russian state company signed an agreement with the European Commission, according to which waives the ban on the re-sale of Russian gas to third countries and agrees to renegotiate prices with the countries concerned.
