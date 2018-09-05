Special Prosecutor’s Office is Carrying out Operation at Offices of Vinprom Karnobat, SIS Industries and Topaz Mel on Suspicion of Tax Evasion

Crime | September 5, 2018, Wednesday // 13:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Sofia. Today the Special Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out an operation at offices of Vinprom Karnobat OOD, SIS Industries OOD and Topaz Mel OOD, said the Prosecutor’s Office
The law enforcers are searching premises and persons, interrogating witnesses as part of a pre-trial investigation into alleged tax evasion, excisable goods violations and money laundering. 
The tax offenses took place between 2009 and 2018, with the companies falsifying their accounting records and using invoices from fake companies to evade payment of value-added taxes on a large scale. 
The prosecutors said they had also collected evidence for financial operations that the organised crime group engaged in over the same period to cover up the source of proceeds acquired through serious premeditated crime.
On 18 July 2018 the Special Prosecutor's Office dismantled an illegal cigarette factory used by the same criminal group.

