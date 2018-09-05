Samples from 3-km Quarantine Zone Test Negative for African Swine Fever, Says Bulgarian Food Safety Agency

Varna. All samples taken from the pigs in the village of Bozveliysko, Provadia municipality, Varna region, have been tested for African swine fever (ASF) at the National Reference Laboratory and came out negative, said the press office of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA). The test has confirmed the findings of the clinical examinations that there was no disease in the 3-kilometer zone at this stage. The sampling completes the first stage of implementing the measures in the 3-kilometer zone around the ASF primary outbreak site. The BFSA experts continue to do clinical examinations and take samples from the pigs in the farms within the 10-kilometre zone around the village of Tutrakantsi, where the virus was first confirmed.

Focus News Agency

