UAE Lifts Ban on Eggs, Poultry Products from Italy, Bulgaria
Business | September 5, 2018, Wednesday // 12:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The UAE has lifted another ban on eggs and poultry products from two European countries.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the lifting of the ban on the import of all kinds of domestic and wild birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, their products and their non-heat treated wastes from Italy and Bulgaria.
This follows the UAE lifting earlier bans on poultry products from several countries, including the Netherlands, Kerala and the Philippines.
- » Metro Bulgaria Gives Second Chance to Imperfect Fruit and Vegetables
- » The Brands ZARA and IKEA Launch their First Stores in Plovdiv in November
- » South Korea Investment in the Biggest Economy in Eastern Europe Now Surpasses that of China
- » Real Estate Market Could Lead to Europe's Next Crisis, ECB Says
- » Russia has Invited Bulgaria to Renegotiate Gas Prices
- » Eastern Europe Block Is Not a Chain Anymore
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)