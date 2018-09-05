UAE Lifts Ban on Eggs, Poultry Products from Italy, Bulgaria

The UAE has lifted another ban on eggs and poultry products from two European countries.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the lifting of the ban on the import of all kinds of domestic and wild birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, their products and their non-heat treated wastes from Italy and Bulgaria.

This follows the UAE lifting earlier bans on poultry products from several countries, including the Netherlands, Kerala and the Philippines. 

