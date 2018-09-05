India President Kovind Arrives in Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 5, 2018, Wednesday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: India President Kovind Arrives in Bulgaria

Sofia, September 4

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday arrived in Bulgaria on the second leg of his three-nation visit to Europe to continue India's high-level engagements with the European countries.

President Kovind arrived in the capital Sofia from Cyprus, where he met his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades for talks.

"President of India President Kovind and First lady arrived in Bulgaria on their second leg of three European countries visit. Mr Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria received them at airport," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Kovind is the fifth Indian President to visit Bulgaria and the first in 15 years.

From Bulgaria, he will fly to Czech Republic on the final leg of his three-nation trip.

This is his first overseas state visit in the second year of his presidency. PTI

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria