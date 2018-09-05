Parliament Adopts 2017 Annual Activity Report of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Sofia. The National Assembly has adopted a 2017 annual activity report of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), Focus News Agency reports. The report was adopted with 125 votes in favour and two abstentions. According to the report, 2,683 researchers worked at BAS in 2017. The publications included 3,391 titles in international reference journals, an increase of more than 10% over the previous year and almost 60% of all Bulgarian publications. Traditionally, the highest share belonged to the divisions of Nanosciences, New Materials and Technologies, and of Information and Communication Sciences and Technologies.

The budget subsidy in 2017 reached BGN 78,854 million, with almost all of it paid for salaries, social security contributions, allowances and scholarships. Own revenues and transfers in 2017 amounted to BGN 51.9 million, raised from contracts under international programmes and agreements, contracts with ministries and agencies, etc.