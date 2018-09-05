Bulgaria will Cooperate with Belarus and Georgia on Labour Migration

Sofia. The Council of Ministers approved draft bilateral agreements with Belarus and Georgia to regulate labour migration, the government press office said. Bulgaria has signed similar agreements with Armenia and Moldova to help meet labour demand of Bulgarian businesses in certain economic sectors. There are ongoing negotiations also with Ukraine. Workers from those countries would have equal protection like local workers.

