Bulgarian Parliament Adopts Amendments that make Seatbelts on Buses Mandatory
Sofia. The Regional Policy Committee at the Bulgarian Parliament has adopted amendments that require buses in categories D1, D1E, D or DE to be equipped with video recorders and seatbelts, Focus News Agency reports. The new provisions were adopted with a vote of 12 to zero and 5 abstentions, and they are yet to be voted in plenary. In addition to introducing the mandatory seatbelts and video recorders, the text also foresees fines and other monetary sanctions.
