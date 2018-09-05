Considerably Cloudy and Rainy Today in Bulgaria, with Thunder in some Places

Sofia. Considerable cloudiness with rain expected today, thunderstorms in some places. A light to moderate northwest wind will bring cooler air. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - about 23°C, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy, fog likely in higher areas. There will be rain, heavy with thunder in places. Moderate west-northwest wind. Temperatures will drop, at 1,200 m expect highs of about 17°C, and at 2,000 m about 11°C.

The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for the month.