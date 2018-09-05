Considerably Cloudy and Rainy Today in Bulgaria, with Thunder in some Places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 5, 2018, Wednesday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Considerably Cloudy and Rainy Today in Bulgaria, with Thunder in some Places

Sofia. Considerable cloudiness with rain expected today, thunderstorms in some places. A light to moderate northwest wind will bring cooler air. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - about 23°C, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
The mountains will be mostly cloudy, fog likely in higher areas. There will be rain, heavy with thunder in places. Moderate west-northwest wind. Temperatures will drop, at 1,200 m expect highs of about 17°C, and at 2,000 m about 11°C.
The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for the month.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria