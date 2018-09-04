Denmark Set to Field 'Futsal' Players Against Wales due to Dispute

Denmark are set to pick a side mainly of futsal players against Wales for the Nations League game on 9 September.

Senior Danish players have refused to sign a new national team agreement with the Danish Football Association (DBU) in a dispute over commercial rights.

The DBU had hoped to select Danish lower league players for a friendly with Slovakia and then against Wales.

But Danish Superliga and First Division clubs have not made players available, sparking the call to futsal players.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet reports that Denmark's team this week will consist of several futsal players, a variant of football played on a hard court and similar to five-a-side but played with a smaller and harder ball.

But there will seemingly be at least two 11-a-side specialists in the Denmark squad, as Avarta - who play in the Danish Second Division - have confirmed to the Danish Broadcasting Corporation that two of their players have made themselves available.

Only one of those has so far identified himself - striker Christian Offenberg, 30, who is the Second Division's top scorer with five goals from six matches so far this season.

Current Denmark manager Age Hareide and assistant Jon Dahl Tomasson will not be in charge of the team.

The DBU has decided that Hareide should not be involved in the two games, as the Denmark team will consist of players he has not selected.