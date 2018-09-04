Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Allowing Smoking in Indoor Public Places

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 4, 2018, Tuesday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Allowing Smoking in Indoor Public Places

Sofia. On first reading, the Parliament voted against allowing smoking in indoor public places, in separate spaces, Focus News Agency reports. The bill was proposed by United Patriots MP Hristian Mitev. The return of the old rules was first suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, who claimed that the current ban was not observed anyway and was causing damages to tourism-related establishments.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria