Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Allowing Smoking in Indoor Public Places
Sofia. On first reading, the Parliament voted against allowing smoking in indoor public places, in separate spaces, Focus News Agency reports. The bill was proposed by United Patriots MP Hristian Mitev. The return of the old rules was first suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, who claimed that the current ban was not observed anyway and was causing damages to tourism-related establishments.
