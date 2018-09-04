GERB: Bulgarian Municipal Roads will not be Funded via Tolls
Sofia. Toll proceeds will not fund municipal roads, other options will be sought for those roads, GERB MP Aleksandar Nenkov told reporters in connection with the draft on roads, Focus News Agency reports. Nenkov explained that all proceeds from the toll system would be channelled to road maintenance, but not to municipal infrastructure. “We have an agreement with our colleagues at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to look for options, through the delegated budgets for the municipalities, to increase their funding through the national budget, not through the toll system,” the MP said.
- » Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Allowing Smoking in Indoor Public Places
- » Bulgarian MPs Opened the New Session of the National Assembly
- » PETA Calls Out Inhumane Transport of Pigs Between Bulgaria and Georgia
- » Bulgaria’s Ruling Coalition Shaken by Resignations
- » Goods whose Prices have Risen most in Bulgaria for the Past Two Decades
- » Traffic Safety Expert: Legal Changes are Needed to Improve Safety on the Bulgarian Roads