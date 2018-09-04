GERB: Bulgarian Municipal Roads will not be Funded via Tolls

Sofia. Toll proceeds will not fund municipal roads, other options will be sought for those roads, GERB MP Aleksandar Nenkov told reporters in connection with the draft on roads, Focus News Agency reports. Nenkov explained that all proceeds from the toll system would be channelled to road maintenance, but not to municipal infrastructure. “We have an agreement with our colleagues at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to look for options, through the delegated budgets for the municipalities, to increase their funding through the national budget, not through the toll system,” the MP said.