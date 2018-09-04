Prime Minister Borisov Arrived in Tel Aviv

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 4, 2018, Tuesday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov arrived in Israel, where he will be on a two-day visit.

In Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Borisov will take part in a ceremony for the opening of a monument - a symbol for celebrating the Bulgarian contribution to the rescue of Bulgarian Jews from the Holocaust, the press service of the Cabinet said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will also meet with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. During the meeting, bilateral relations will be discussed in areas of mutual interest and exchanges of views on international and regional issues.

During the visit Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will also participate in the annual conference of the International Institute of Counter-Terrorism.

