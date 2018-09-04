Bulgarian MPs Opened the New Session of the National Assembly

September 4, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs Opened the New Session of the National Assembly

The new session of the National Assembly was opened with the anthem of the Republic of Bulgaria and the anthem of the European Union. It is expected that the political forces will start the new season with declarations.

The agenda of the meeting includes first reading of changes in the Health Act and three annual reports for 2017 - one of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and two of the Communications Regulation Commission.

The program also includes the ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the avoidance of double taxation in respect of income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion.

