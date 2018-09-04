Cheaper and Easier for Bulgarians to Get Temporary Passports Outside the Country
Sofia. The fee for the issuance of temporary Bulgarian passports abroad is reduced by a quarter and administrative procedures for citizens will be eased, according to changes approved by the government today, its press office said. The reduction stems from the elimination of two charges totalling EUR 17, whereby temporary Bulgarian passports issued abroad will cost EUR 50.
