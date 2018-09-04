BFSA Sends Tips for Farmers to Identify African Swine Fever

Sofia. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said it has written brief advice for farmers to identify the African swine fever virus and prevent any spread of the disease. This is part of BFSA’s response to the first registered case of African swine fever, on August 31, in the Provadia village of Tutrakantsi, Varna region. The recommendations have been sent to regional and municipal administrations for communication to local people as soon as possible. For prevention of disease spread, BFSA says that pork meat, bones, organs, blood, etc. must be fully cooked or deeply buried. Frozen pork is a potential source of virus spread, so it should not leave the owner’s home. Farmers must immediately notify a vet of symptoms such as loss of appetite, difficult breathing, nose or eye discharge, uncoordinated movement or haemorrhage in pigs.

