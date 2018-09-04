South Africa Munitions Depot Explosion Kills 8

South African authorities say at least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a munitions plant near Cape Town.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot, which shook homes and rattled windows in the area on Monday.

According to the African News Agency, Cape Town fire official Theo Layne says eight people died.

The agency, which is based in South Africa, says several people are missing and that firefighters went to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Denel, South Africa's state-owned arms manufacturer, has a large stake in Rheinmetall Denel Munition.

