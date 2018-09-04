Rain Showers with Thunder Forecast in Some Areas in Bulgaria, Hail is Possible
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny in the morning, from about noon clouds will develop over Western and Central Bulgaria. There will be rain showers with thunder, there are conditions for hail, too. Light wind today, chiefly from north. Maximum temperatures 27°C to 32°C, in Sofia about 26°C, meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
