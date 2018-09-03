PM Borisov with a New Idea for Equal Toll Taxes on the Balkans

Part of the repayment of the credits that international financial institutions could allocate for Balkan connectivity can be made by introducing tolls and road user charges in the region to be unified. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at a joint press conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in Podgorica, where he is on an official one-day visit, the government's information office said.

According to Borisov, the Balkans could become a "powerful economic zone".

Bulgaria is in the stage of introducing tolls, and this must be a fact from mid-August 2019.

With a certain degree of risk but also with much will, we have achieved significant results in the process of European integration in the Balkans. I think that by the end of the year, Montenegro has the real chance to enter the European Union, Borisov said. He pointed out that active work must be done to allow the country to close two more chapters of the pre-accession process.

Mixed power transmission company

Boyko Borisov said that a joint venture between the two countries will be established for the transmission of electricity.

"I think this will be a successful project, and I hope we will make an economic forum in the coming months to prepare a similar structure, Montenegro and Italy are doing something unique, we have energy, we can do something like that," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

In his words, it will be a Balkan project with the participation of all the states that have an interest.

Bulgarian Experience with Migration

Regarding migration, the Bulgarian Prime Minister reiterated that every country on an external border should make efforts to cope with the migration wave.

"Bulgaria has done it - building a facility, a lot of equipment, video cameras, and we have zero migration, so we showed that we can," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

Markovic is grateful for the efforts of our country to put the European perspective on the Western Balkan countries at the forefront of discussions in the European Union. He gave a positive assessment of the results of the meetings held during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU as well as the declaration signed by all European leaders in Sofia on the integration of the countries of the region.

Order to Borisov

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was also awarded the Montenegrin Order by President Milo Djukanovic.

"Borissov's friendship and support to Montenegro is much longer than the 12 years of independence, the quality of bilateral relations has been crowned with an exceptional support from Bulgaria." Borisov put a kind of imprint on support for Montenegro It is of particular importance for us and the rest of the Balkan states that Bulgaria is a member of NATO and the EU, "Djukanovic said.

For his part, Borisov said the prize he received was a good estimate for Bulgaria. He reminded that our country has worked really very much on the theme of the Western Balkans during our European presidency.