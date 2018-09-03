Sofia: Police Find Eight Foreigners with no Papers in Prolesha Village

Sofia. The police have found eight foreigners who had no identity papers in the village of Prolesha, the Ministry of Interior’s regional unit in Sofia said. On September 2, a man from Sofia told the police he had seen a group of people looking like migrants fleeing from his property in Prolesha to the field upon his arrival. The police later caught eight foreigners without identity papers, who said they were minors. The men were taken to a special facility in Sofia.

