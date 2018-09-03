Sofia Municipality Investing BGN 48 Million this Year in Construction and Repair of Schools and Kindergartens
Sofia. Alone this year, Sofia Municipality is investing BGN 48 million in the construction and modernisation of kindergartens and schools, probably the largest budget ever, said Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who inspected a school reconstruction in Nadezhda district, Focus News Agency reports. The municipality has received BGN 27 million from the Regions in Growth programme for the renovation of schools. “The total budget for the activities under operational programme Regions in Growth exceeds BGN 63 million,” Fandakova said.
