1,700 Teacher Vacancies for this School Year in Bulgaria

Sofia. Currently, there are a little over 1,700 job vacancies for teachers, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihaylova said in an interview with Focus News Agency about the new school year. In her words, this is a snapshot in the dynamic process of searching for and hiring teachers. “The most jobs vacancies are announced in the major cities, where there are more schools,” she said. The vacancies in Sofia city stand at nearly 300, in Plovdiv – just over 100. “We should not forget that this is a process that runs from the end of the [last] school year to the first days of the new one,” she explained. She is confident that the schools will hire the teacher staff they need. “This is a basic task for the school year to begin,” the deputy minister said. She responded affirmatively when asked if young teachers were attracted now after the government’s reforms in the sector, including a wage increase. “It is very important to know that the teaching profession really requires devoted young people,” said the deputy minister. According to her, all necessary conditions are being created to attract young teachers.