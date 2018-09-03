Bulgarian Pupils will Receive Milk, Fruit and Vegetables Thanks to an EU Programme

Bulgarian Pupils will Receive Milk, Fruit and Vegetables Thanks to an EU Programme

Sofia. The implementation of the EU school fruit, vegetables and milk scheme is resumed at the beginning of the school year in the participating EU countries, the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria said. The scheme aims to promote healthy eating habits among children, both through the supply of fruits, vegetables and dairy products and special educational programmes.
With an increased number of participating schools, the initiative reached out to over 30 million children across the EU during the school year 2017-2018.
Under the scheme, EUR 150 million is allocated each school year for fruit and vegetables and EUR 100 million for milk and other dairy products.

