The 4-day Working Week is Closer than you Think
How about working not five days, but four days a week? Perhaps at the moment this seems to be impossible, but many employers are now considering shortening the number of working days in order to attract more employees and stimulate the productivity of their staff. Researching the online Job Finder FlexJobs shows that there are a number of sectors where the shift to a 4-day work week is a pretty good idea. Experts have analyzed job search listings for over 50,000 US companies to find out where the attitudes to such a change are most positive.
They have selected the top 10 of the spheres and activities that have the greatest opportunity to do so.
Which are they?
Trade and sales;
Information Technology;
Medical care;
Customer Service;
Education;
Project Management;
Administration;
Accounting and finance;
Marketing;
Selection of personnel.
It should be noted, however, that this idea is not new. In fact, the idea of a 4-hour workweek appeared in the 1970s, and its idea was once again to cut costs and ensure better productivity. And as a proof of its effect, the experience of the United Kingdom in 1974 can be demonstrated. Then the country introduced a 3-day working week because of a shortage of electricity supplies. The result is a 5% increase in productivity.
