Mineral Water Reserves in Bulgaria may Exceed the Volume of all Bottled Waters in the World

Bulgaria is the second country in Europe after Iceland by the number of sources of mineral and spring water, with the country's main sources of water are around 500. The country's registered deposits are 146, but only 30% of the country's full capacity is used. Bottled water comes from 15 fields with a capacity of 4185 liters per second or 132 billion liters per year, according to InfoGraffiti data from the European Federation of Bottled Waters and also from the Association of Soft Drinks Manufacturers in Bulgaria.

The calculations show that our country has a greater number of natural sources per square kilometer area of ​​much larger countries like Italy, Spain, England and France. Among the main fields are Berzia in the municipality of Berkovitsa, Voditsa in the municipality of Popovo, Bankya, Gorna Banya, Knyazhevo around Sofia, Dolna Banya, Staro Zhelezare and Hissarya - both in the municipality of Hissarya Dragoynovo in Parvomay, Mihalkovo, Velingrad, Devin, Lenovo in Asenovgrad municipality, Shivachevo in the municipality of Tvarditsa and Banichan in the municipality of Gotse Delchev.

"According to Prof. Kostadin Shterev, the country is extremely rich in underground mineral waters, according to him, if the total flow of underground mineral springs in Bulgaria is calculated, it could exceed the quantity of all bottled waters in the world, "says the analysis.

"The total annual volume of the mineral water resources in our country that can be used is over 100 million cubic meters, but only 6% of these are well studied," he said. In terms of consumption in Bulgaria, water is mainly bottled in the country and its share for the first half of 2018 is over 99%, according to data. Among the factors that are important for consumer choice are trust in the brand, the taste of the water and its origin.