Volunteers Collected More than Three Tons of Waste in Pirin

The eco-action for cleaning the territory of the National Park (Pirin), organized by the association For the Earth, ended today. Over nine days, over 100 volunteers from all over the country, aged nine to 55, took part in it, Denitsa Zaracinova of the Ecological Association told BTA.

"Up to now more than three tons of waste have been collected in the areas of four cabins in Pirin, and Pirin National Park has helped to export our waste." The companies dealing with separate waste collection in Sandanski and Bansko have committed to recycling theirs, "added Zarachinova.

According to the organizers of the eco-action, the big problem is that disposable plastic products, which are burned at the chalets, are increasingly visible and this leads to toxic ash being dumped into the soil and into the air.

"A series of discussions were held in the days of the event, together with representatives of the Coalition To Keep Nature in Bulgaria ", the status of the protected areas in Bulgaria, the specifics of the Pirin NP and the Kresna Gorge," Zarachinova also said.