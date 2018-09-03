Unique Find: Roman Statue Head Found at Excavations near Pleven

Archaeologists have discovered a unique find in the excavations of the ancient city of Ulpia Eskus near the village of Gigen. This is the head of a statue, and the scientists suggest that it is a Roman Emperor, reports Bulgaria ON AIR.

The valuable find was discovered in a Roman settlement and is the head of a man made of marble limestone from the Roman era. It is believed that it may be part of a statue of Emperor Aurelian who was on these lands.

Since ancient statues without heads are usually found, archaeologists continue to search for the rest of the statue.

The state of the discovered head shows that some time ago someone had tried to change its purpose by using it as a stone building. Excavations in Ulpia Eskus, which are funded by the Ministry of Culture, continue.