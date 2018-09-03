Traffic Safety Expert: Legal Changes are Needed to Improve Safety on the Bulgarian Roads

Sofia. Legislative changes to regulate new obligations are needed in order to improve safety on the roads, traffic safety expert Aleksi Stratiev told Focus Radio. In his words, experts will need time to analyse the legislation related to traffic safety, as each law comprises dozens of regulations. “If the law on mandatory seatbelts in buses comes into force, it will limit bus transport, given that half of the buses in Bulgaria do not meet this requirement.” Stratiev is pessimistic that a new state body could stop deadly traffic accidents. “Decades ago there was such a body, called Central Traffic Safety Committee, in the Council of Ministers, and then the road deaths were twice as many. Later it was transformed into this state public committee on traffic safety, still to the Council of Ministers,” he said. “One should think again about legislation rather than creating new bodies,” Aleksi Stratiev commented. He added that traffic safety depended mostly on people and the state. There must be rules both for state institutions and citizens in road traffic, and strict sanctions when the law is violated, he said.

Focus News Agency