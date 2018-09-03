The Quaint Medieval Town of Zemen in Western Bulgaria Takes you on a Time Travel
By Neeta Lal
As we drive 70 km southwest of the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia towards Pernik province, the urban Legoland paves way for a Van Gogh-esque setting.
Blooming flowers, emeraldgreen fields, towering pine and oak trees fill our car’s glass windows like vibrant watercolours.
The mocha-coloured Vitosha Mountains loom in the distance, fronted by the mercurial River Struma.
Our destination? The quaint medieval town of Zemen that skirts the Konyavska mountain.
The plan? A deep immersion in the Bulgarian countryside, a tryst with nature and a taste of farm-fresh food. We begin with a quick tour of Zemen that acquaints us with its myriad charms — plunging valleys, precipitous gorges, scenic villages and waterfalls. Earlier called Belovo, the town hosts about 3,500 residents now, mostly Bulgarian Orthodox, who subsist on farming, cattle breeding or dairy production.
