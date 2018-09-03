Temperature Highs between 29° and 34°, in Sofia About 29°C

September 3, 2018, Monday
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon and during the night, clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria and in some areas there it will rain and thunder. Light wind, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria and the Danube plain, will blow from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures mostly between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia about 29°C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

