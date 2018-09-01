Parking in Front of the Bulgarian National Stadium Vasil Levski is Now Paid

From September 1, parking in front of the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" is paid.

The space will be managed by West Markets.

In addition to cars, bicycle and ski dealers who have been selling goods there for years have to pay rent to the municipality.

The part that becomes paid is between the stadium, "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" Blvd. and "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd .

The space between the stadium and Lake Ariana in Borisov's garden will also become a paid area, but later.

